B.B. King Dies: Rockers React

The music world awoke Friday morning to the news that legendary musician B.B. King had passed away Thursday night (May 14) at the age of 89. Though his music was rooted in the blues, his influence was felt by musicians across all genres.

King was a truly iconic musician, delivering masterful guitar licks with his guitar that he affectionately named "Lucille." The guitarist kept the spirit of the blues alive, influencing such Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musicians as Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Clapton taped a video speaking on the passing of King, which was among many tributes offered by rockers that can be seen below.

King was generous with his talent as well, collaborating with the likes of Eric Clapton, U2, Daryl Hall, John Lee Hooker, T-Bone Burnett and many more. And he appeared onstage alongside many of today's great guitarists over the years, providing fans with dream pairings.

As can be seen in the tributes below, the respect was immense and the love for the man true. Check out a sampling of the B.B. King tributes from the likes of Slash, Eric Clapton, Joe Perry, Nikki Sixx, Papa Roach and many more.

BB King a dear friend and inspiration to me.... Posted by Eric Clapton on Friday, May 15, 2015

B.B. King R.I.P. King of the Blues !! Posted by Slash on Friday, May 15, 2015