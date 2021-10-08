Behemoth to Release Three New Livestream Concerts on Halloween

Behemoth have announced a second cinematic livestream concert that will be released on Halloween. The blasphemous concert will celebrate 30 years of Behemoth and will feature performances of songs spanning the band’s entire discography.

The XXX Years Ov Blasphemy livestream will include three full sets from Behemoth — The Scorched Forest, The Path of Via Dolorosa and The Desecrated Temple. Like 2020’s spectacular In Absentia Dei livestream, XXX Years Ov Blasphemy was produced by Grupa 13, the masterminds behind Behemoth’s most cinematic and disturbing music videos.

"30 years of blasphemy and bring on 30 more!” Behemoth frontman Nergal raves. “What better night than All Saint’s Eve to celebrate this most unholy Anniversary than with us, as we present the most ambitious project of our career to date, XXX Years Ov Blasphemy. Legions, when I say this is the ultimate cinematic BEHEMOTH experience, I cannot express how much I mean that. Another huge risk for us, but as always, we go feet first and push our limits. The result will be a sight to behold. We’ll see you in The Forest…and more!"

Behemoth have released a breathtaking trailer for XXX Years Ov Blasphemy, featuring burning crosses, scorched-earth settings, pyro and plenty of other treats for the eye. Take a look below.

BEHEMOTH - XXX Years Ov Blasphemy (Announcement Trailer)

Streaming via Moment House, the cinematic concerts will stream live on Oct. 31 at 6PM PT in North and South America; 6PM JST in Asia, Australia and New Zealand; and 6PM GMT in Europe, the U.K. and Africa. Click here to grab a ticket.

