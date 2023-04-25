Funeral doom band Bell Witch surprised fans last week with an announcement that their new album, Future's Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate, would be released that Friday (April 21). The album is the first in a planned trilogy, comprised of one mammoth 83-minute song and it has had Twitter buzzing with all sorts of reactions ever since.

Who Are Bell Witch?

Bell Witch are a funeral doom band based out of Seattle, Washington, and it's only natural that such a gloomy group would arise from the area of the U.S. known for grey skies and lots of rain. They formed in 2010, originally comprised of bassist/vocalist Dylan Desmond, who remains in the group, and drummer/vocalist Adrian Guerra, who died in 2015.

After issuing an eponymous demo in 2011, Bell Witch released the six-track Longing full length in 2012, followed by the four-song Four Phantoms in 2015, both with Guerra. In the wake of his passing, drummer/vocalist Jesse Shreibman joined in 2015 and was first featured in 2017's epic Mirror Reaper, which was the first Bell Witch record to solely feature a song 83 minutes in length.

Regarded as an instant funeral doom classic, Mirror Reaper garnered tons of attention when it came out and fans haven't stopped clamoring about Bell Witch ever since.

What Is This Album About? Are There Really Two More Releases Coming?

"Eventually, the end of the last album will be looped around to the first to make a circle," prefaces Desmond, "It can be continuously looped, like a day cycle. This would be dawn. The next one would be noon. The following one would be sundown, with dawn and sundown both having something of night."

In other words, if the other two installments are like this one, Bell Witch's trilogy has the potential to push the four-hour mark.

This trilogy is centered around the idea of eternal return, a concept Desmond picked up while reading The Gay Science, one of many works by influential German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who is most frequently associated with nihilism.

Wikipedia defines this concept as "time repeats itself in an infinite loop, and that exactly the same events will continue to occur in exactly the same way, over and over again, for eternity."

Bell Witch, "The Clandestine Gate"

What Is Twitter Saying?

There have been plenty of mixed reactions on Twitter. Some people are merely amused at the song's runtime, while others have expressed how little patience they have for such exhaustive, expressive works of aching, agonizing doom metal.

Regardless, it's not very often you see a funeral doom artist trending on Twitter, so they're doing something right, at the very least.

Check out all the reactions below and get your copy of Future's Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate here. You can read the lyrics to the song near the bottom of the page as well.

The Humorous Reactions

Bell Witch Trending = Mind Blown

People Who Think They're Too Cool to Listen Just Because It's Long

Fans Who Love It

Bell Witch, "The Clandestine Gate" Lyrics

Reflected whisper of me, a drowned ruse

Shallow dug in a pulsing maze

Deafened foe

I see- glowing in a labyrinth of waves

The aired specter, deception of the light

That I follow Sculpted emptiness of all things

Held in shade, cast by the spark

Returning veil

Hollow specter bleeding on the dark,

The fleeting breath in the returning light

That I follow Incessant wheel of Time, Dawn’s bodies

Formless waves frozen in night

Immutable eyes

Stare infinite and squander sight

Gaze backwards but the waxing light,

That I follow

The moment’s hands eluded by that which time astrays

Scorch the flames of tomorrows to ashes by today,

A lifetime’s shadow

Under wingless wind to flight, unborn memory array

That echoes in forever, decay bloomed of the light

That I follow The greatest weight, the breathed wind blown gone

What innumerable shudders of the recurring past

Open ahead

What matter of a flown moment shall spread last

In blooming decay under the climbing light

That I follow The greatest weight, this recurring dawn

The greatest weight, falling glass the rising gate

Of a sightless phantom,

Sullen butcher, the fleeing horizon that forever escapes

Crashing wave of chariots, arrows of the light

That I follow

The moment, if ascent from the sinking blindness

Would remove the barbs from their hold

Emerging spring

A phantom forest rises in the dawn’s cold

Bleeding wounds pulse in the light

That I follow If water could stand, prehensive stone sea

An arrow loosed at forever will soon crash

As blind waves

Climbing rain light throned, the wind shuts

Ten thousand gates- mirrored graves of dawn

Blinded foe

I hear- in walls ravens lead upon

Beneath the warless chariot of blinding light

That I follow

Unhallowed ubiquitous grasp

Hold everything to the light

That I follow Dawn shrouding the void to pass

That when daylight comes- arrows of birth loose

And Death rains In the imbrued dawn of springs wound

Worms pulse the breathless veins

Of permeation’s throne

Below and above the mountains reign

Enfleshing the spineless ribs of light

That I follow No- but striking life, dawns phantom truth

Climbing to darkness shedding the light

That I follow Death’s waking crown a blinding shore

Breaking waves reaching above

The beginning

Of the end of night it grew of

Stone organ, purging in the light

That I follow

Purging storm, clandestine gate, the glare escapes

Carving mountains, pulsing gale, the light reappears The world’s worn

Skin pile folds, in the distance birth nears

In sinking blackness under waves of light

That I follow An edge above time, heaven’s spire

The precipitous tip of Death’s sight, soon

Still air, unshadow the miser stone,

Time, wind into the world of dust

Falling, climbing

Hold untouched a fleeting breath’s cusp

Of recurring eternity, the rising light

That I follow (Tooth of predation)

The Down-stroking rapacious eye of doom

In the diadem of waves through the light

That I follow

