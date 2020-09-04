Metallica’s influence is boundless and after inspiring more than three decades worth of musicians, countless artists have paid their respect to metal’s most popular bands with cover songs. Only a select amount of groups dared to take on “Master of Puppets” though and we’ve rounded up the best versions of that all-time Metallica favorite.

Honestly, we’re not sure how anyone arrives at the conclusion of electing to cover the title track to Metallica’s 1986 major label debut — it’s one of those songs, a masterclass in adventurous songwriting, that really just can’t be touched or replicated. In most of the cases below, these bands wisely didn’t attempt to merely recreate the original version, and for the couple that did, their tenacity paid off.

There’s even one cover that doesn’t have a single guitar or bass on it!

Now, obey your master and check out the 11 Best Covers of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” directly below.