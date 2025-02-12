The 1970s were a golden age for rock; a time when groundbreaking bands carved their place in music history and defined an entire generation. But as the 1980s dawned, a new sound began to dominate the airwaves: hair metal. With its infectious hooks, over-the-top glam, and electrifying energy, this new wave was impossible to ignore.

As the decade unfolded, some of rock's biggest names from the '70s found themselves at a crossroads, forced to reinvent their sound to keep up with the times. What followed was the unexpected—and often surprising—transition of classic rock legends diving headfirst into the glitzy world of hair metal.

From updating their image to embracing the iconic riffs and flashy style of the era, these bands pushed musical boundaries and proved they could evolve without losing their edge. The results were sometimes divisive, but always unforgettable.

The 10 Best Hair Metal Albums By Non-Hair Metal Bands Some bands did not fit the hair metal mold, but played along convincingly enough for at least one album. Gallery Credit: Sydney Taylor