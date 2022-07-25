Poll: What’s the Best Iron Maiden Album? – Vote Now

Iron Maiden have had three different frontmen sing across their 17 albums, and have still remained one of the most massive bands on the planet. But which of their many records is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Though Maiden are mainly known for being fronted by the legendary Bruce Dickinson, they actually did see some success before he joined, when they were led by Paul Di'Anno. Their eponymous debut failed to chart in the U.S., but its follow-up, 1981's Killers, landed at No. 78 on the Billboard 200. Di'Anno's tenure with the group was short-lived, and when they released their first album with Dickinson in 1982, The Number of the Beast, they entered a new realm of metal reign.

Dickinson would sing on another six records before departing from Iron Maiden to focus on his solo career. He was superseded by Wolfsbane's Blaze Bayley, who sang on 1995's The X Factor and 1998's Visual XI — both of which didn't even make the Top 100 of the Billboard chart.

Bayley left in 1999 upon hearing that Dickinson was planning to return, and Iron Maiden were once again back on top when they unleashed Brave New World in 2000. They've released another five records since, the latest being 2021's Senjutsu, and continue to sell out arenas around the world.

Head below to vote for your favorite Iron Maiden album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Five Finger Death Punch album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

