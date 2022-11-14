Poll: What’s the Best Nickelback Album? – Vote Now

We're just days away from hearing Nickelback's brand new studio album Get Rollin', so we figured we'd ask what your favorite record of theirs is during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Nickelback often get a bad rap for being so commercially successful, but that success wasn't just handed to them. Their debut album Curb was released in 1996 solely in Canada, and it generally received quite critical reviews. Its follow-up, 1998's The State was released independently, and then reissued through EMI Canada the following year. The record's lead single "Leader of Men" charted relatively high on some songs charts in Canada and the U.S., setting them up for an even more successful third album.

Silver Side Up came out in September of 2001, which was led by the massive "How You Remind Me" a couple of months prior. The song went No. 1 on various charts, and the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 upon its release. The success of both the single and the album helped push The State back onto the album charts too, and Nickelback were on their way to becoming superstars.

Following the success of Silver Side Up, Nickelback's four subsequent albums all peaked at No. 1 — 2003's The Long Road, 2005's All the Right Reasons, 2008's Dark Horse and 2011's Here and Now. That isn't to say their two most recent albums No Fixed Address and Feed the Machine weren't highly successful too, as they both landed in the second spot. Not too shabby!

Get Rollin' will be out this Friday (Nov. 18) and can be pre-ordered here. In the meantime, head below to vote for your favorite Nickelback album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.