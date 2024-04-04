The Five Best Nu-Metal Drummers, Chosen by Alpha Wolf’s Mitch Fogarty

Here are the five best nu-metal drummers, chosen by Alpha Wolf drummer Mitch Fogarty.

On their new record, Half Living Things, the group breaks free from their metalcore-leaning origins and engages the forceful push and pull of nu-metal.

With so much centered around groove, the drums creep into the forefront a bit more. With nu-metal in particular, the beat is what drives the entire song, locking things in tightly when it comes to crunchy breaks, while offering plenty of swagger when keeping it free and loose.

So, we wanted to know what nu-metal drummers stand out the most to Fogarty! But first, some essential information about Alpha Wolf.

What to Know About Alpha Wolf

From: Melbourne, Victoria (Australia)

First Album: Mono (2017)

New Album: Half Living Things

The Australian band formed in 2013, but didn't release their debut record until 2017, having undergone some lineup changes along the way. Playing a mix of metalcore and beatdown hardcore, Alpha Wolf gained a lot of momentum on the back of 2020's A Quiet Place to Die, which implemented some djenty rhythms and tones.

Now, with their third record dropping, Alpha Wolf have continued to evolve, now turning to rap rock/nu-metal to fuel their ferocity.

Listen to the single "Sucks 2 Suck" below.

"It's about biting back at anyone saying you didn't work hard for the shit you have," vocalist Lochie Keogh says of the track, which features rapper and Body Count frontman Ice-T.

Alpha Wolf, "Sucks 2 Suck" ft. Ice-T

Speaking about the album, Keogh adds, "There can be no inner conflict without the constant tug of war between desire and disdain, the things you want versus the things you need, or the things that make you feel alive against the parts of it that do not. You cannot grow new parts without leaving the dead ones behind. You cannot be settled until you have truly known the opposite. Find out what makes you tick and just keep running around the clock until you're happy enough to die."

Get your copy of Alpha Wolf's 'Half Living Things' here. Follow the band on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and visit their website to see all their upcoming tour dates.

See Fogarty's picks for the best nu-metal drummers directly below.