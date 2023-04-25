Motionless In White Book 2023 Tour With Knocked Loose, After the Burial + Alpha Wolf
With a summer tour already booked, Motionless in White have just announced a headlining run set for this fall with special guests Knocked Loose, After the Burial and Alpha Wolf.
It's being billed as Motionless in White's biggest headlining tour in North America to date as the band continues to tour on the strength of their most recent album, last year's Scoring the End of the World. The record peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release and features standout cuts in "Cyberhex," "Masterpiece," "Werewolf" and the title track, as well as "Slaughterhouse," which features a guest appearance by Knocked Loose vocalist Bryan Garris.
Speaking about what dynamic guest appearances bring to the music in an interview with Full Metal Jackie last summer, Chris Motionless said, "When you have a person on a song, it gives a second life to a track. You get a cool moment of the song where, even though you like the band that you're listening to, there's just something about a feature that really kind of makes your head turn or your ears perk up. There's an excitement level that gives the song a moment beyond what the band itself can do. I I've always been a fan of features, especially if I'm a fan of the artist, I anxiously await that moment of the song. I sit by just salivating, 'Oh God, I can't wait for the bridge or the second verse where they're going to come in.'"
The tour kicks off on Sept. 16 in Scranton, Pennsylvania at Scranton Apocalypse Fest and, after that, the more traditional version of the tour will be underway with all four groups remaining on the road through Oct. 29.
See all of the tour dates further down the page.
A pre-sale will begin on April 25 at 12PM ET, followed by a general on-sale starting April 28 at 10AM local time. Visit the Motionless in White website for more ticketing information. Head here for tickets to the band's previously announced tour dates.
Motionless in White 2023 Tour Dates With Knocked Loose, After the Burial + Alpha Wolf
Sept. 16 - Scranton, Pa. @ "Scranton Apocalypse Fest" at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sept. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center
Sept. 19 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sept. 20 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
Sept. 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater
Sept. 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Sept. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sept. 26 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel
Sept. 27 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Torch at the LA Coliseum
Sept. 30 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Theater at Virgin Hotels
Oct. 01 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic
Oct. 03 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater
Oct. 04 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds
Oct. 06 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Oct. 07 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Saltair
Oct. 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
Oct. 10 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Arena
Oct. 11 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
Oct. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy
Oct. 14 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues
Oct. 15 - TBA
Oct. 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Wildhorse Saloon
Oct. 18 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory at The District
Oct. 20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Oct. 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 22 - Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Oct. 24 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
Oct. 26 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Oct. 28 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Oct. 29 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway