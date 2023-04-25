With a summer tour already booked, Motionless in White have just announced a headlining run set for this fall with special guests Knocked Loose, After the Burial and Alpha Wolf.

It's being billed as Motionless in White's biggest headlining tour in North America to date as the band continues to tour on the strength of their most recent album, last year's Scoring the End of the World. The record peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release and features standout cuts in "Cyberhex," "Masterpiece," "Werewolf" and the title track, as well as "Slaughterhouse," which features a guest appearance by Knocked Loose vocalist Bryan Garris.

Speaking about what dynamic guest appearances bring to the music in an interview with Full Metal Jackie last summer, Chris Motionless said, "When you have a person on a song, it gives a second life to a track. You get a cool moment of the song where, even though you like the band that you're listening to, there's just something about a feature that really kind of makes your head turn or your ears perk up. There's an excitement level that gives the song a moment beyond what the band itself can do. I I've always been a fan of features, especially if I'm a fan of the artist, I anxiously await that moment of the song. I sit by just salivating, 'Oh God, I can't wait for the bridge or the second verse where they're going to come in.'"

The tour kicks off on Sept. 16 in Scranton, Pennsylvania at Scranton Apocalypse Fest and, after that, the more traditional version of the tour will be underway with all four groups remaining on the road through Oct. 29.

See all of the tour dates further down the page.

A pre-sale will begin on April 25 at 12PM ET, followed by a general on-sale starting April 28 at 10AM local time. Visit the Motionless in White website for more ticketing information. Head here for tickets to the band's previously announced tour dates.

Motionless in White 2023 Tour Dates With Knocked Loose, After the Burial + Alpha Wolf

Motionless in White, Knocked Loose, After the Burial, Alpha Wolf

Sept. 16 - Scranton, Pa. @ "Scranton Apocalypse Fest" at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

Sept. 19 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sept. 20 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Sept. 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater

Sept. 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Sept. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sept. 26 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel

Sept. 27 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Torch at the LA Coliseum

Sept. 30 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Theater at Virgin Hotels

Oct. 01 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

Oct. 03 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

Oct. 04 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 06 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct. 07 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Saltair

Oct. 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 10 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Arena

Oct. 11 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

Oct. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Oct. 14 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues

Oct. 15 - TBA

Oct. 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Wildhorse Saloon

Oct. 18 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory at The District

Oct. 20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Oct. 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 22 - Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Oct. 24 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Oct. 26 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Oct. 28 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 29 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway