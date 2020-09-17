NSFW: Alpha Wolf Debut Violent ‘Restricted (R18+)’ Music Video

Alpha Wolf, an ascending metalcore group out of Australia, have just put out what has to be the year’s most disturbing music video and one that requires a warning for all potential viewers due to its extreme and graphic themes. The rated-R clip for “Restricted (R18+)” makes no effort to mask the uncomfortable reality of domestic abuse, suicide and thoughts of revenge and murder.

“The following clip contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, including scenes of assault, violence and suicide. Viewer discretion is advised,” reads a warning before the music video begins.

In “Restricted (R18+),” Alpha Wolf blend feral, brutish hardcore rhythms with scenes depicting a woman tormented by an abusive father figure at home. As the video plays out, we see the woman flash back to violent scenes from her childhood as she blankly stares down the manifestation of her younger self in the home’s halls. In the present, the father figure remains prone to violent action, which prompts thoughts of murder in the woman’s mind. We see this urge play out, but only in fantasy as the video ends on an overhead shot of the woman lying in a tub filled with blood-soaked water, her bleeding arm lying over the edge as blood pools on the floor.

Read the lyrics to“Restricted (R18+)” directly below and watch the NSFW video further down the page.

I had a dream I slit your throat

I saw you bleed, I saw you choke

Found peace in the prophecy

Though it left when I awoke Trouble on my mind, digging graves in my sleep

Turn me loose, I might snap. It's the devil in broad day

Smile make a pretty face Blame it on the bloodline, no

Blame it on the state of mind Suffering soul, never let it go

Suffering soul, exorcise the ghost Don't you ever think I would forget

Don't you ever think I would forgive

I'll keep having these thoughts

Until you're fucking dead Been spinning webs in my head

Bending my mental backwards

Dying to justify insidious intentions I had a dream I slit your throat

No sweet dreams, no goodnight Predator, prey

Dreams a reality

Predator now prey

Now pray If I were you, I'd wanna kill myself too

The song comes from Alpha Wolf’s forthcoming second album, A Quiet Place to Die, which will be released Sept. 25 through SharpTone Records and Greyscale Records. To pre-order the album, head here.

Alpha Wolf, "Restricted (R18+)" Music Video

Alpha Wolf, A Quiet Place to Die Album Art + Track Listing

1. "a quiet place to die"

2. "Creep"

3. "Golden Fate; Isolate"

4. "Akudama"

5. "Acid Romance"

6. "Rot In Pieces"

7. "bleed 4 you"

8. "Ultra-Violet Violence"

9. "The Mind Bends To A Will Of Its Own"

10. "Restricted (R18+)"

11. "don't ask..."