POLL – Vote for the Best ‘Prom Rock’ Songs

Prom season is here in all its hormone-raging, stretch-limo majesty. Loudwire Weekends is helping millions of teens celebrate their last chaperoned hurrah (and the rest of us to remember our glory days) by playing back the greatest Prom Rock Songs ever.

From Type O Negative to Seether, we've got a little bit of something for everyone, so grab your partner and be sure to leave enough room between you for the Holy Spirit.

Vote below for favorite Prom Rock songs and Loudwire Weekends will play your slow dance favorites back at 8:45PM every Saturday and Sunday night during prom season. Stream it here or on the Loudwire app.

Have fun! And don't get yourself (or anyone else) knocked up, you've got college in the fall.