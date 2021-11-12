The evolution of Pennsylvania's tech-death/prog metal leaders Rivers of Nihil has been remarkable to watch unfold over the last decade. With their latest album, The Work, they've continued to mature while expanding on the new elements of their style present on 2018's brilliant Where Owls Know My Name — the saxophone. So bassist Adam Biggs is here to school you in the 10 'Saxiest' Rock + Metal Songs.

While the sax might seem like a rather unlikely instrument to utilize in heavy music, it's cropped up for the last 50-plus years in some of the biggest songs to have ever been released. Especially in progressive rock and metal, the sax is so expertly used as a soulful voice to shade the dynamic moods these masterclass musicians are capable of conjuring.

From Chicago to Ihsahn, Biggs' list truly span's the full spectrum of rock and metal in pursuit of sweet, saxy sounds that help define his taste.

You're probably able to think of a couple songs with memorable saxophone parts, but have you heard them all? Find out in the list below.

Rivers of Nihil's 'The Work' is out now.

