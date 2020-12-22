It's honestly pretty difficult trying to think about all of the things that happened this year, because the COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow over the entire world starting in March.

Things that happened prior to the global shutdowns feel like a different lifetime. There were concerts, there were major events happening all over — life was normal for us all.

Surprisingly, though, a lot of major occurrences took place in rock and metal throughout the year that weren't related to the coronavirus. But considering we were all pretty much living with the potential of contracting and spreading the virus looming over our heads, it's easy to have missed a lot of the things that happened.

To refresh your memory about this rollercoaster of a year, we've created a list of some of the biggest stories that happened this year in rock and metal.