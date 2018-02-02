The Super Bowl Halftime Show won't feature any rock acts these days, but it's the commercials where the genre is getting the spotlight. We recently reported that Steven Tyler and Aerosmith's "Dream On" featured in a car ad, and now we've learned that Black Sabbath will lend their music to a Super Bowl commercial.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White has been dubbed "Iron Man" in a new Super Bowl commercial. The iconic Sabbath song runs the 60-second span of the spot, which features clips of White's previous victories alongside with footage of him blazing through a halfpipe. “I’ve always watched the Super Bowl with friends and family. I remember being just as excited to see the fun commercials and mischief as the game or halftime show. So to be in my very own commercial is unreal," he told Entertainment Weekly.

After failing to qualify in the 2014 Winter Olympics, White is making his return this year at the big event in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. A horrifying spill while training in New Zealand threatened his comeback, however, and the injury resulted in receiving 62 stitches, 22 of them in his face. Despite the setback, he managed to qualify for the 2018 U.S. Olympic team, hence the "Iron Man" theme.

Ever since his debut at the 2006 Winter Olympics, White has consistently been on of the States' most popular athletes and his stock will certainly rise should he net his first Olympic medal since 2010.

15 Bands Who Should Play the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Instead of Justin Timberlake