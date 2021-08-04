Black Sabbath Unveil Huge ‘Technical Ecstasy’ Box Set, New Mix by Steven Wilson

Black Sabbath have been cranking out the retrospective box sets lately and the latest album to get the treatment is 1976's Technical Ecstasy, which has now been remastered while Porcupine Tree visionary and prog icon Steven Wilson oversaw a brand new mix. The set also comes with a wealth of extras, such as live tracks, studio outtakes and alternate mixes, many of which are previously unreleased.

This super deluxe edition of Technical Ecstasy, Sabbath's seventh studio album, will be available on Oct. 1 as either a 4-CD or 5-LP set, retailing for $59.98 and $109.98, respectively, at the Rhino Records webstore.

In addition to the mountain of music, an extensive booklet is included in the box set too, featuring artwork, liner notes, rare memorabilia and photos from the era as well as a replica of the 1976-1977 world tour concert book and a large color poster.

See the contents and complete track listing at the bottom of the page. Hear the remastered version of "Back Street Kids" directly below too.

Black Sabbath, "Back Street Kids" (2021 Remaster)

Black Sabbath, Technical Ecstasy — Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing

Rhino Records

Disc One: Original Album 1976 (2021 Remaster)

1. “Back Street Kids”

2. “You Won’t Change Me”

3. “It’s Alright”

4. “Gypsy”

5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)”

6. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor”

7. “She’s Gone”

8. “Dirty Women”

Disc Two: New Steven Wilson Mix

1. “Back Street Kids” *

2. “You Won’t Change” *

3. “It’s Alright” – Mono Version

4. “Gypsy” *

5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *

6. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” *

7. “She’s Gone” *

8. “Dirty Women” *

Disc Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes

1. “Back Street Kids” – Alternative Mix *

2. “You Won’t Change Me” – Alternative Mix *

3. “Gypsy” – Alternative Mix *

4. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” – Alternative Mix *

5. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” – Alternative Mix *

6. “She’s Gone” – Outtake Version *

7. “Dirty Women” – Alternative Mix *

8. “She’s Gone” – Instrumental Mix *

Disc Four: Live World Tour 1976-77

1. “Symptom Of The Universe” *

2. “War Pigs” *

3. “Gypsy” *

4. “Black Sabbath” *

5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *

6. “Dirty Women” *

7. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo *

8. “Electric Funeral” *

9. “Snowblind” *

10. “Children Of The Grave” *

LP One: Original Album Remastered

Side One

1. “Back Street Kids”

2. “You Won’t Change Me”

3. “It’s Alright”

4. “Gypsy”

Side Two

1. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)”

2. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor”

3. “She’s Gone”

4. “Dirty Women”

LP Two: New Steven Wilson Mix

Side Three

1. “Back Street Kids” *

2. “You Won’t Change Me” *

3. “It’s Alright” – Mono Single

4. “Gypsy” *

Side Four

1. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *

2. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” *

3. “She’s Gone” *

4. “Dirty Women” *

LP Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes

Side Five

1. “Back Street Kids” – Alternative Mix *

2. “You Won’t Change Me” – Alternative Mix *

3. “Gypsy” – Alternative Mix *

4. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” – Alternative Mix *

Side Six

1. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” – Alternative Mix *

2. “She’s Gone” – Outtake Version *

3. “Dirty Women” – Alternative Mix *

4. “She’s Gone” – Instrumental Mix *

LP Four: Live World Tour 1976-77

Side Seven

1. “Symptom Of The Universe” *

2. “War Pigs” *

3. “Gypsy” *

Side Eight

1. “Black Sabbath” *

2. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *

LP Five: Live World Tour 1976-77

Side Nine

1. “Dirty Women” *

2. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo *

Side Ten

1. “Electric Funeral” *

2. “Snowblind” *

3. “Children Of The Grave” *

* previously unreleased