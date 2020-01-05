Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy vocalist Ricky Warwick is starting the year in ailing health. Warwick posted on Instagram Saturday (Jan. 4), revealing that he's been diagnosed with Pleurisy in his right lung.

Pleurisy is a condition in which the pleura — two large, thin layers of tissue that separate your lungs from your chest wall — become inflamed.

In his posting, Warwick states that he expects to remain hospitalized for a few more days, but has already started feeling better. His full statement can be read below:

Wee update from the hospital. I’ve been finally after numerous tests been diagnosed with Pleurisy of the right lung.. a form of pneumonia. I’m still in hospital and probably will be for another couple of days... I’m feeling a little better everyday but it’s a slow process ... but compared to some poor souls I’ve nothing too much to complain about. Never been in hospital overnight in my life until I came down with this ... I suppose 53 not out is a good run so far !!

I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the lovely kind messages of support you’ve all sent me, it’s very humbling and has cheered me up no end. THANK YOU ALL... and hopefully normal service will be resumed soon.

RW xxx #cedarssinai #beingsicksucks

Black Star Riders most recently issued their fourth studio album, Another State of Grace, just last year. After solid touring in 2019, the band currently is off the road with no dates scheduled as of yet for 2020.