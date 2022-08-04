Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.

The effort is available to stream now. The Hunting Party version of Thin Lizzy's '70s rock hit "The Boys Are Back in Town" is accompanied by a music video. However, the Hunting Party take is based on The BusBoys' 1982 version of the song used in the movie 48 Hrs.

This week, an interview emerged where Hunting discussed the EP and his prognosis, the seasoned thrash metal drummer saying he's in a "good place" with his treatment. (Watch below.)

Hunting Party is also the name of Hunting's solo band that includes guitarist C. Will Harden (New Messiah) and drummer Gator McKlusky. On the EP, hip-hop icon and Run-DMC co-founder Darryl "DMC" McDaniels guests on the Morris Day and the Time song "Jungle Love." James Arthur (Wheelhouse Junction) adds vocals to the Jerry Read song "East Bound and Down." The remaining track is a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "You Haven't Done Nothin'." Other musicians from Exodus and elsewhere also contribute.

Last year, Hunting was declared "CANCER FREE" by his Exodus bandmate Gary Holt. However, both musicians later clarified that Hunting was still progressing in recovery.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's rock and metal releases by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" playlist on Spotify, updated weekly with 50 brand new songs.

Hunting Party, "The Boys Are Back in Town" (Thin Lizzy Cover)

Tom Hunting Interview - April 25, 2022