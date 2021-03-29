Black Train Jack and Nine Lives frontman Rob Vitale reportedly died on March 28 due to complications from COVID-19. The news has been confirmed by several bands of the New York hardcore scene, including Nine Lives.

"Yesterday was a tough day," Nine Lives wrote in a post on Facebook. "We lost our brother, Rob. His spirit and memory, and of course, his incredible voice, will live with us all forever. Please share a photo or a memory, always keep him in your thoughts. We love you, Rob Vitale, may you be at peace."

Black Train Jack had a short-lived career in the '90s. They released two albums through Roadrunner Records — No Reward and You're Not Alone in 1993 and 1994, respectively.

"Sadly broken up, Black Train Jack were a branch in the NYHC family tree of bands with a distinct posi sound. After releasing only two full-length albums, a few singles and lending music to various compilations they called it quits," the band's Facebook bio reads.

Vitale and several other members of Black Train Jack eventually formed Nine Lives. The singer performed a few one-off concerts with both bands throughout the 2010s.

Some tributes have been posted by other bands as well, including Sick of It All, who wrote, "Our hearts are heavy tonight. We lost our friend to Covid. Thinking of all the shows, the tours all the good times and laughs we shared. Rest In Peace Rob."

Crown of Thornz, Skarhead and Icepick frontman Danny Diablo posted, "I am fucking so sad right now. just found out my boy Rob Vitale from Black Train Jack has passed away today from COVID! He had a voice of an angel and a heart of gold!”

See the posts below.

Rest in peace.

Black Train Jack - "Handouts"