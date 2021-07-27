For the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has picked up his bass, finally feeling well enough to play the instrument that has been his calling card for the pop-punk band for more than 25 years.

Since going public with the news in late June, Hoppus has been keen on providing health updates as well as offering candid reflections on the difficult battle against Stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

In his latest update, Hoppus appeared in a brief, but inspiring video clip, jamming along to a portion of "Not Now" off Blink's self-titled 2003 album.

"Not only is the first time that I've tired to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time I've felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed," he said, "so this is the first time I've picked up my bass in a few months."

Hoppus, who has repeatedly thanked fans for all of their support through his health struggles, is combatting the same type of cancer his mother previously had and successfully defeated.

Last week (July 19), the singer/bassist shared some positive news, stating on social media, "Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news. I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting..."

Our thoughts are with Hoppus as he courageously continues his fight.

