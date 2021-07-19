Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus – The Chemo is Working, It’s the Best Possible News

Mark Hoppus’ chemotherapy is working, according to a new social media post from the blink-182 musician.

The music world has huddled around Mark Hoppus ever since he announced his cancer diagnosis last month. In the week since, Hoppus revealed he’s suffering from Stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which the singer/bassist’s mother has previously battled and beat.

In a Twitch stream last week, Hoppus said he’d soon be receiving an update on whether chemotherapy was working for him or not. "The test is to find out if my chemotherapy is working at all. And if it is, then I go back for at least three more rounds,” he shared. “Ideally, I go in tomorrow and they say, 'Congratulations! Your chemotherapy has worked and you are all done, and you'll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life.' I hope."

"If I go in tomorrow and they're like, 'It's kinda working, we think it's working,' we'll see. Then I'll still do three more rounds, I think. And if they say, 'Well it's really not working like we'd hoped,' then I have to go and talk about other options. Which I guess means a bone marrow transplant."

Today (July 19), Hoppus shared some great news:

“Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news. I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gotta keep fighting…”

Instagram: Mark Hoppus

Fans and musicians have continued sending Mark Hoppus their best wishes, as have blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and classic blink guitarist / vocalist Tom DeLonge.