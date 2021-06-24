Travis Barker Shows Support for Mark Hoppus in Cancer Battle

Mark Hoppus' longtime Blink-182 bandmate, drummer Travis Barker, has now offered his first public statement since the bassist revealed late Wednesday (June 23) that he was undergoing cancer treatment.

Speaking with E! News, Barker stated, "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

Barker and Hoppus have been linked musically since 1998 when the drummer took over behind the kit for Blink-182. Barker also joined Hoppus in the band +44 that released 2006's When Your Heart Stops Beating album during a Blink-182 hiatus.

Barker's comment follows one released via social media from Hoppus' estranged Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge, who posted, "I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart," while adding a fist emoji and the hashtag #WeHaveHisBack.

There have been a number of messages of support from peers as well, with Wolf Van Halen, The Offspring's Noodles, Taking Back Sunday, Sum 41's Cone McCaslin and Billy Talent's Ben Kowalewicz among those sending positive messages to Hoppus via social media.

Fans began to speculate about Hoppus' health after a deleted Instagram story which appeared to show the musician receiving a cancer treatment. Loudwire was later able to confirm the news of Hoppus' cancer battle through a representative for the band.

The statement issued by Hoppus read, "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."