‘Last-Minute Curve Balls’ Delay Blue Ridge Rock Fest Lineup Announcement

After months of piecemeal reveals, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival was expected to reveal the full lineup for their 2023 music weekend, but after noting on their social media an 11AM ET reveal, no info was immediately provided and a message on the festival's Instagram Stories noted "a couple of very last minute curveballs thrown at us" as the reason for the delay.

That said, a majority of the lineup had already been revealed in recent months. The event returns to the Virginia International Raceway the weekend of Sept. 7-10, with some major names expected to be added as soon organizers "get everything perfected right for you."

Blue Ridge Rock Fest touts itself as a fan-driven festival, taking feedback from the online social interaction in determining who to book for each year's event. Among the major acts already named for the event were headliners Pantera and Shinedown as well as Limp Bizkit, Evanescence, Till Lindemann (making an exclusive U.S. performance), Megadeth, Papa Roach, Lamb of God, Rise Against, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Chevelle and more.

Other acts of note known to be performing this year include Pierce the Veil, Parkway Drive, The Used, Motionless in White, Coheed and Cambria, The Pretty Reckless, Babymetal, Beartooth, Highly Suspect, Corey Taylor, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Bad Omens, Coal Chamber, Black Label Society, Three 6 Mafia, 2 Chainz, Vince Neil, Machine Head, Blue October, Dethklok, The Ghost Inside, Asking Alexandria, Spiritbox, Sleep Token, Ville Valo, Tech N9ne, Testament, Biohazard, Job for a Cowboy, Cavalera Conspiracy, Suicidal Tendencies, Jinjer, Scott Stapp, Avatar, Static-X, Sleeping With Sirens and plenty more.

Tickets have been going fast and increasing in price, but there are still 4-day general admission and 4-day VIP packages available, as well as 3-day, single-day, club experience passes and artist meet-and-greet passes, See what's available and get your tickets here. There are also camping options, but those are going fast. Check out what's available at this location.

Stay tuned and we'll have you the full Blue Ridge Rock Festival lineup as soon as it's revealed.