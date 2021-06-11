Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2021 Full Lineup Revealed

It's been fun watching the massive Blue Ridge Rock Festival reveal artists for their 2021 event over the last couple of months but the time has come for the full bill to be revealed. And what a bill it is with a wealth of headliners that include Shinedown, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Rise Against, I Prevail, Breaking Benjamin, A Day to Remember, The Ghost Inside and Halestorm.

The four-day festival will be one of the biggest rock fests fans can see this year, scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 9-12 in Danville, Va. As stated the full lineup has now been announced with each day revealed below:

Thursday (Sept. 9): Breaking Benjamin, A Day to Remember, The Ghost Inside, Halestorm, Skillet, Black Label Society, P.O.D., Sabaton, Tech N9ne, Testament, Hatebreed, From Ashes to New, Miss May I, Chelsea Grin, Texas Hippie Coalition, Slaves, All Good Things and Islander.

Friday (Sept. 10): Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Rise Against, I Prevail, Chevelle, Anthrax, Asking Alexandria, Clutch, Motionless in White, Sevendust, Fever 333, Atreyu, Knocked Loose, Crown the Empire, Fozzy, D.R.U.G.S., Bad Omens, Nonpoint, Light the Torch, Saul, Stitched Up Heart, Tallah and Burden of the Sky.

Saturday (Sept. 11): Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Seether, Cypress Hill, Theory of a Deadman, Trivium, Body Count, Beartooth, Wage War, Badflower, Avatar, Jelly Roll, In Flames, 10 Years, All That Remains, Corrosion of Conformity, Escape the Fate, Spite, Brand of Sacrifice and Another Day Dawns.

Sunday (Sept. 12): Shinedown, Special Guest, Papa Roach, Gojira, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Underoath, ???, Pop Evil, The Hu, Rev Run, Ice Nine Kills, August Burns Red, Ayron Jones, We Came as Romans, Drowning Pool, Fit for a King, Ill Nino, Adelitas Way, Currents and Fame on Fire.

The music weekend is being hosted by Steve-O and tickets for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival are available via the event's website.

Blue Ridge Rock Festival

2021 U.S. Festivals See what festivals rock and metal fans may want to check out in 2021.