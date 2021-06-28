Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar is auctioning off his used drum kit which was played in the music video for "Helena" and was also used at the band MTV VMA's performance and part of the Welcome to the Black Parade album.

On Twitter, he announced, "I'm permanently closing the book on my drumming days," citing his age, wrist issues, weight as well as the desire to pursue something "new."

He noted the kit that is up for auction until July 7 at 11:02PM ET is his "very last drum kit" and that the proceeds will benefit the Williamson County Animal Control and Adoption Center, which is located in Franklin, Tennessee. The highest bidder will also receive a road case spray-painted with the My Chemical Romance logo.

Read his full statement and see photos of the kit currently up for auction below. To bid on the kit, head to Bryar's eBay listing.

Bryar originally joined My Chem in 2004 after the release of their sophomore album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, in place of Matt Pelissier, and departed in 2010. During his time in the band, he endured physical setbacks and was sidelined from a 2007 tour due to problems with his wrists, which he had been experiencing in years prior.

Hi friends. It's been a while. I hope everyone is doing OK. I'm permanently closing the book on my drumming days. I have too many wrist issues, I'm too old, too fat, and it's time for something new. I just put my very last drum kit, the 'Helena' kit, on eBay. Just like the other kits, the money will go to the Williamson County Animal Control and Adoption Center. All of the details and pictures are in the eBay post. (link below) If I can figure out the password I will most more pictures on Instagram @bcbryar. I miss you all a lot!

Bob Bryar's My Chemical Romance "Helena" Drum Kit for Auction