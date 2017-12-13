The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Class was announced early Wednesday morning (Dec. 13), and while Bon Jovi, who topped the fan voting for the Rock Hall, found their way into the new class, Judas Priest, who also were included on the fan ballot, did not make the final cut.

"It's a Christmas miracle," says Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan in a statement. "[We were] guys living the dream, getting on a bus with no guarantees in any way shape or form or anything. It was, 'Let's go out and make this happen.' And we actually did."

Bon Jovi serve as the heaviest of the new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Class, starting their career with their self-titled 1984 effort, and finding their breakthrough with 1986's Slippery When Wet. When questioned by Rolling Stone about the possibility of a reunion with former members guitarist Richie Sambora and original bassist Alec John Such, drummer Tico Torres stated, "They are a huge part of us. We'd love it if they played with us." David Bryan agrees. "The idea is that it's a celebration of what we were and what we are," he says. "You'll see the current lineup and then see the original. It should be a fun night."

Sambora commented, stating, “It’s certainly an honor to be recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and I am thinking about all of my heroes and my peers that have been inducted before me - it’s great to be in that queue. It is the best feeling. I also want to say how much I love my fans and thank them for helping us get here.”

Speaking with Billboard, Jon Bon Jovi stated, "I am humbled and I'm pleased. This is the stuff you dream about when you start making records. I think it's that last great item on the bucket list. I jokingly say it's gonna read great on my obituary, I just won't be here to see it. But it gives me kind of a sense of closure." He added that there was no ill will with Richie Sambora and that both he and Alec John Such would be invited to join in the festivities.

The new inductees are as follows:

Bon Jovi

Dire Straits

The Moody Blues

The Cars

Nina Simone

Early Influence Inductee: Sister Rosetta Tharp

Metal fans had been salivating at the idea of Judas Priest making it into the Rock Hall, giving some long overdue love to the genre which has been greatly overlooked. While Judas Priest were among the top five acts in fan voting, the fan vote ballot was one of over 900 submitted by the Rock Hall's voting body. Other acts on the harder end of the rock and metal spectrum that were among the initial names in contention who missed the cut include Rage Against the Machine, MC5 and Radiohead.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place April 14 at Cleveland's Public Hall.