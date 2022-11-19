See Fantastic Photos From Bowl for Ronnie 2022 Celebrity Bowling Party

There's nothing like a good cause, honoring one of metal's legends and a little friendly competition to unite the rock and metal world and that's what happened Thursday night (Nov. 17) in Studio City, California with the Bowl for Ronnie benefit for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund returning to the event calendar.

As in recent years, SiriusXM host and Bowl for Ronnie emcee Eddie Trunk led a team that included Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Tenacious D's Jack Black and Chevy Metal's Brent Woods, while a wealth of fellow rockers also turned out to bowl for the cause. Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes, Brett Scallions of Fuel fame, The Winery Dogs and Smith/Kotzen vocalist/guitarist Richie Kotzen, Theory of a Deadman's Tyler Connolly, The Dead Daisies Doug Aldrich, Slim Jim Phantom, Lita Ford, members of the Dio Disciples band, Ministry's Cesar Soto and John Bechdel, Roy Mayorga, Monte Pittman, Bobby Keller and plenty more were on hand to knock down a few frames.

This year, the Bowl for Ronnie benefit also celebrated the life of longtime music agent Steve Strange, who passed away from cancer in September 2021. Strange's company, X-Ray Touring, also sponsored one of the bowling lanes at this year's event to honor his legacy, while a trophy was also presented in Strange's name to the individual bowler with the highest score.

As with a majority of the events put on by the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, it was a time to highlight some of their most recent fundraising, with another $25,000 check presented to the Regents of the University of California for continued cancer research.

The night also provided the opportunity for additional fundraising. Those on hand at the Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City were also allowed to bid on select items made available with the proceeds going to the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

You can see some of the photos from the Bowl for 2022 Celebrity Bowling Party below and learn more about the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund's efforts here.

In related news, the Ronnie James Dio Dreamers Never Die documentary is set to premiere on Showtime on Dec. 1 and will also be available via the Showtime app.

