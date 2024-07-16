Tenacious D have faced a wave of backlash from fans and government officials following Kyle Gass' controversial onstage remarks at an Australian show, wishing for a successful assassination of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

One Australian Senator has called for Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to "revoke [Tenacious D's] visas and deport them immediately" as a result of these comments.

Additionally, Tenacious D have, without explanation, postponed their originally scheduled July 16 concert in Newcastle. Following this postponement, Jack Black has since shared a statement about the situation and the band's future, while Gass has shared his own, too.

Below is a breakdown of the events and the aftermath, concluding with Black and Gass' most recent statement about the controversy.

Tenacious D's Controversial Onstage Comments

Tenacious D are currently amid an Australian tour and on Sunday (July 14), they performed at the ICC Sydney Theatre in the nation's capital city. The day also marked the 64th birthday of Gass and, in celebration, Jack Black, who in June publicly endorsed Joe Biden for a second term as U.S. President, presented him with a cake. In front of the live audience, Black directed Gass to make a birthday wish, to which he replied, "Don't miss Trump next time." Black's mouth opened in apparent surprise, but he quickly supported his bandmate's comments.

One day earlier, Donald Trump's ear was grazed by a bullet as 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on former President from a nearby roof. One rally attendee, retired 50-year-old fire chief Corey Comperatore, died while shielding his family members from the spray of bullets.

Watch the video clip below.

Tenacious D Face Backlash + Threat of Deportation

Tenacious D's brand as a band is a comedic one, but the band's members have engaged in serious, real-world political discourse entirely separate from that comedic characteristic. Tenacious D have even publicly raised funds for gun safety in the United States.

Gass' remarks have sparked outrage worldwide, viewed as encouraging more political violence against against a non-preferred political candidate.

Australian Senator Ralph Babet (more details on the elected official below), shared public statement branded for a media release, calling for the deportation of Tenacious D's members and the revocation of their visas.

"Tenacious D should be immediately removed from the country after wishing for the assassination of Donald Trump at their Sydney concert," Babet says, "I condemn in the strongest possible way the call to political violence by Tenacious D in Sydney on Sunday. To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form. This was not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wishes for the death of the President."

The Senator called on Primite Minister Anthony Albanese to denounce the band and its members while issuing the aforementioned request to Immigration Minister Giles.

See the full statement directly below.

About Australian Senator Ralph Babet

Conservative Ralph Babet is a member of the United Australia Party and was elected to the Australian Senate as a representative of Victoria in 2022. He is currently serving a six-year term in the role.

Babet's cover photo on X is currently of a bloodied Trump pumping his fist while surrounding by Secret Service agents onstage where he was shot in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Many of Babet's recent posts have been squarely centered on U.S. politics as well as extreme right wing vs. extreme left wing discourse.

Without evidence, Babet has floated multiple conspiracies that the attempted assassination of the former U.S. President and current Republican candidate for the 2024 U.S. election was an "inside job" by the Biden administration. He has also issued a public poll, questioning if "leftism" is a "mental disorder" and has disavowed any legitimacy of today's news media, proclaiming "X is the media now."

Babet has called "left wing extremism" a "threat" to the nation of Australia. This comment came amid many right-wing cries that President Biden's recent speech branding Trump a "threat" is what spurred the assassination attempt. The Senator even parroted much of the left's rhetoric toward Trump, redirected it back at them.

The Australian senator's misogynistic post mocked a Secret Service agent who hid behind other as gunfire hit the stage. Babet shared a side-by-side photo of a bearded man wielding a rifle next to the agent with her pistol. He blamed the failure to act on DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and inferring that this rugged man would have acted in accordance with protocol. He said "DEI must die." It's worth noting another female Secret Service agent was positioned near the front of the group of agents who immediately sought to protect Trump.

Trump has publicly praised the swift response of these Secret Service agents.

Jack Black + Kyle Gass Address Controversy In Statements

Today (July 16), Jack Black shared a statement condemning Gass' onstage comments about Trump, also announcing that, "after much reflection," the remainder of Tenacious D's "future creative plans are on hold."

Black says he was "blindsided" by Gass' birthday wish — a wish he thanked his bandmate for onstage — and continues, "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

"I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding," Black concludes.

Comments on this post have been disabled on Instagram.

In Gass' statement, the musician calls his improvised comment onstage "highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake."

"I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused," he adds.

