Steve-O continues to be "upset" about a Tenacious D song that came out in 2001.

What Steve-O Said About Tenacious D

If you haven't been following along, Steve-O followed up the Jackass phase of his life becoming a touring performer/comedian along with hosting his podcast, Steve-O's Wild Ride! Each episode features Steve-O interviewing celebrities and musicians in the back of his decked out RV.

The most recent episode released today (Nov. 7) features Megadeth's Dave Mustaine. The two talk about everything from head banging, UFC fights and the death of Cliff Burton.

About three-fourths of the way into the episode, the conversation meandered quickly from Megadeth's tour rider (they request Froot Loops with marshmallows) to Ronnie James Dio. That's when Steve-O let loose on Jack Black.

"I'm very upset with Jack Black's song about Dio," Steve-O said referencing the song "Dio" from Tenacious D's 2001 self-titled album. The song talks about Dio being "too old to rock" and needing the pass the torch on the Black and bandmate Kyle Gass.

It's worth noting that Dio did make a guest appearance on the Tenacious D song "Kickapoo" and in the movie Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

READ MORE: Steve-O Reveals the 2 Meanest Rock Stars He's Ever Met

While Steve-O recognizes that the song appears on what is supposed to be a comedy album. He still isn't a fan of the track.

"I just felt very offended," Steve-O tells Mustaine. "I mean it's tongue-in-cheek for sure, it's comedy, but don't disparage my Ronnie James Dio."

Mustaine didn't seem terribly familiar with the Tenacious D song, but he was down for sticking up for Dio.

"There are just some guys who are untouchable," Mustaine says. "Jack is a comedian and that's what comedian do, they try to get a rise out of people."

Tenacious D, "Dio"

How Dave Mustaine Stays In Shape

Once the Dio conversation ended, Steve-O quickly turned toward Mustaine's health and his "training regimen" to stay in shape. The metal legend says he is currently going for his fourth black belt, this time in jiu jitsu.

"I have been training since I was 12 and my regimen is whatever the fuck I want."

READ MORE: The Cover Song Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Will Never Play Again

Additionally, Mustaine says he also has first-degree black belts in karate and taekwondo. He also has an additional fourth-degree black belt in taekwondo.

The Best Metal Song of Each Year Since 1970 See Loudwire's picks for the Best Metal Songs of Each Year Since 1970. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff