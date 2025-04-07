Comedy mastermind and rocker Jack Black parodied two big rock and emo bands this past weekend on Saturday Night Live.

Black hosted the show Saturday night (April 5) for the first time in nearly 20 years, with his last appearance taking place in December of 2005. His epic return featured parodies of a few of the biggest names in rock, and one of the skits also referenced Disturbed.

During his monologue, Black joked about quitting his role as host, and then performed a parody cover of Aerosmith's "Back in the Saddle."

"I'm back / I'm back on 'Saturday Night Live' again / Jack Black / I'm hosting 'Saturday Night Live' again," he sang, putting on his best Steven Tyler vocal impersonation.

See the video below.

Jack Black Aerosmith Parody on 'SNL'

In one of the skits from Saturday night's show, Black parodied another band, but this time it wasn't a classic rock group — it was an emo one instead. The skit was titled "Goth Kid on Vacation" and featured a reggae duo playing a song about... a goth kid on vacation.

The lyrics poke fun at emo fashion and other mannerisms — "He no wear bathing suit / He wear big, black jeans / He wear no sandal / He wear combat boots on the beach."

Then, Black comes in with a band dressed as My Chemical Romance for a parody of "Welcome to the Black Parade," which transitioned back into the "Goth Kid on Vacation" song.

Check out the skit below.

Jack Black My Chemical Romance Parody on 'SNL'

Last but not least, another one of the skits titled "One Uppers" used the iconic "Ooh-wah-ah-ah-ah" from Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness." Check it out below.

'One Uppers' Skit 'SNL' (Disturbed Reference)