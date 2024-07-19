Tenacious D's Kyle Gass has deleted his post in which he apologized for an "improvised" line onstage the day after the assassination attempt on U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Originally shared on Instagram, the musician's feed (at the time of publication) shows two reel posts since the apology was first issued. One is a video of a "birthday helicopter ride around Sydney Harbour, hours before the storm" with a winking emoji attached at the end.

The "storm," of course, was Gass' onstage remark at Tenacious D's show later that night, where bandmate and actor Jack Black presented him with a cake, imploring him to make a birthday wish.

"Don't miss Trump next time," Gass said, referring to the previous day's assassination attempt on the former President.

A wave of backlash ensued, with one politician lobbying for the deportation of Tenacious D and revocation of their visas.

Black was the first to address the onstage incident, saying he was "blindsided" by Gass' comment, condemning political violence while also putting all Tenacious D plans on hold. Gass followed with a statement of his own (seen below), but has since deleted this post.

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass' now-deleted apology statement for onstage comments about Trump assassination attempt Instagram: @theactualkylegass loading...

Gass' statement was widely reported on by news media and, not long after, it was also reported that the musician had been dropped by his talent agent.

The reasons as to why Gass would delete the post are all speculative. As mentioned above, he has referenced the controversy in non-serious manner in a reel post since issuing that apology statement.