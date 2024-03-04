Tenacious D’s Britney Spears Cover Goes Viral, Jack Black Sends Her a Message

Jack Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass have covered Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" last week, and he had a message for the pop icon at the Kung Fu Panda 4 premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 3).

"Britney, if you're watching, I love you. I love the song," Black said in his shoutout, per Entertainment Tonight.

"We're [Black and Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass] very proud of it. I hope you like it, too," he added from the red carpet at L.A.'s AMC 14 theater at The Grove.

Black even expressed interest in collaborating with Spears in a dance video someday. Spears has become known for her energetic Instagram dance videos from her home, which often feature lots of spins and kicks.

"I'm here! I'm ready when you are. I'm waiting by the phone. I got kicks! I don't quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves," he said.

READ MORE: 10 Times Jack Black Was More Metal Than You

Black shared a video of himself and Gass rocking out to their cover of Spears' song on Instagram last Thursday (Feb. 29).

"Tenacious B!" he wrote in the caption.

According to People, Black and Gass are no strangers to covering popular pop songs with a rock'n'roll spin. Black once delighted fans with an impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" at The Give Back-ular Spectacular! event in Los Angeles in Oct. 2023, which supported the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Tenacious D also famously recorded a Who medley to raise funds for the Everytown for Gun Safety organization in 2022 and did a Beatles medley as a benefit for Doctors Without Borders the year prior.

Not only are Black's covers popular with younger audiences online, but his Kung Fu Panda series has made him a lasting icon in kids' media since the first movie premiered in 2008.

"I didn't realize at the time that this was gonna be a role that I played for half my life," Black told ET.

Kung Fu Panda 4 premieres in theaters on March 8.