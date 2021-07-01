D is for doctors, D is for donations and D is for Tenacious D, who have turned their latest song into a fundraising release, helping to raise some cash for the Doctors Without Borders charity. But this is no ordinary song release as the D have taken on the "greatest band in the world," doubling down with a medley of Beatles songs.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass are covering The Beatles' "You Never Give Me Your Money" and "The End" as part of a limited edition 7" vinyl release with all the proceeds going to the Doctors Without Borders organization.

Pulling back from their heaviness initially, the pair start the song tender with melodic vocals and acoustic guitars before Black starts to increase the aggression.

Speaking about the decision to cover the song, the pair state, “Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world … not themselves…The Beatles!!! In the spirit of healing the world….please enjoy Tenacious D’s mashup of two classics from Abbey Road. All vinyl proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders."

Head to the Tenacious D website to place your orders and look for the song now on streaming services.

Tenacious D, "You Never Give Me Your Money / The End" (Beatles Medley)

Tenacious D