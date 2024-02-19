10 Times Jack Black Was More Metal Than You

Here's 10 times actor and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black was more metal than you.

This latest Loud List features a compilation of our beloved heavy metal enthusiast onstage with Metallica's James Hetfield at the Chris Cornell benefit show. Papa Het riffs out to a bit of "One" while Black barks some of the lyrics.

Afterward, Black pulls a "paper covers rock" move when Hetfield reaches out for a fist bump. He's probably the only person alive who can get away with wrapping his hand over the Metallica frontman's fist and not feel embarrassed about it all.

So that's just one (zing!) of the ways the Tenacious D wildman is more metal than you.

READ MORE: Jack Black + Kid Band Cover Ozzy Osbourne at 100th Birthday Party for Tom Morello's Mom

How good would your acoustic duo cover of System of a Down's massive hit "Chop Suey!" be? Probably not as good as JB and KG (Kyle Gas) in Tenacious D!

Watch all the moments in the video at the top of the page.