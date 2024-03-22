Jack Black Reveals One Big Thing Holding Up ‘School of Rock’ Sequel

Jack Black has stated that he's "ready" for a School of Rock sequel, but there's one big thing holding up a potential follow-up film.

The actor who starred in the 2003 comedy has seemingly removed one stumbling block toward a follow-up being made by sharing his interest in doing a second movie.

“I wish there’d be a School of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo,” the actor/musician humorously revealed to JOE. “I’m ready.”

He then followed with one of the reasons that it might take a while if they do a second film.

“You know Mike White wrote the first one and he’s a genius," added Black. “And we’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV.”

Back With Black

Though Black has racked up the film credits over the last two-plus decades, he's frequently shared his love for one of his most well-known films. In fact, Black started talking up a sequel to School of Rock in 2023.

In January 2023, Black told SiriusXM's Caity Babs that he was thinking about doing sequels to both School of Rock and Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

Later in the year, he also started talking up a 20th anniversary reunion with the cast members from the 2003 flick.

"All those kids -- dig this -- they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they're all, like, 30," Black teased in an April 2023 interview. "We're gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I'm looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock."

He previously reunited with some of the cast members in 2018 at a Tenacious D show in Chicago.

Hold On White

As Black stated, the initial School of Rock film came from writer Mike White, who also acted in the movie as Ned Schneebly, Dewey's substitute teacher pal whose identity he assumes.

But, as Black also revealed, White is the creative force behind HBO's White Lotus series, which is currently working toward a third season for 2025. White has also spent time of late writing for the film Despicable Me 4, which is expected to arrive later this year.

At present, it doesn't appear that White is attached to a School of Rock sequel, so the writer would have to be on board before it proceeds.

School of Rock Trailer

A Look Back at School of Rock

School of Rock was a big role for Jack Black, who had previously turned in scene-stealing supporting work in such films as High Fidelity, Airborne and Orange County. The film starred Black as a down-on-his-luck musician who snakes his buddy's substitute teaching gig at a prestigious school and turns the classroom into project where the kids all learn how to become a rock band.

The film, which also starred Joan Cusack and Sarah Silverman, grossed an estimated $81 million in the U.S. and Canada, with a $19 million opening week. It went on to be the top grossing film of October 2003.