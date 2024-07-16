Tenacious D's Kyle Gass has reportedly been dropped by his talent agency following his controversial onstage remarks about the attempted assassination of U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Both TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter have independently claimed to have been learned that Michael Greene of Greene & Associates Talent Agency is no longer representing the 64-year-old Gass.

The decision is an apparent result of Gass' comments onstage, expressing a birthday wish for a successful assassination of Trump.

Tenacious D faced a wave of backlash from fans and an Australian Senator, who called for the deportation of the group.

This morning (July 16), Black and Gass issued separate statements.

Black says he was "blindsided" by Gass' comment and that he does not condone political violence. The actor and musician also said the band would be taking a hiatus. Gass, meanwhile, also discouraged "violence of any kind," calling his "improvised" comment "highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake."

Tenacious D's Controversial Onstage Comments

On Sunday (July 14), Tenacious D performed at the ICC Sydney Theatre in the Australia's capital city. The day also marked the 64th birthday of Gass and, in celebration, Jack Black, who in June publicly endorsed Joe Biden for a second term as U.S. President, presented the musician with a cake.

In front of the live audience, Black directed Gass to make a birthday wish, to which he replied, "Don't miss Trump next time." Black's mouth opened in apparent surprise, but he quickly supported his bandmate's comments.

One day earlier, Donald Trump's ear was grazed by a bullet as 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on the former President from a nearby roof. One rally attendee, retired 50-year-old fire chief Corey Comperatore, died while shielding his family members from the spray of bullets.

Watch the video clip of Gass' remarks below.