Jack Black Addresses Tenacious D’s Future After Trump Comment Backlash

Tenacious D shut down their touring last month after backlash over Kyle Gass' controversial remark onstage about the Donald Trump assassination attempt, but now co-founder Jack Black is offering his first comments on the band's future after putting all activities on hold.

In announcing the remainder of their tour cancelation last month, Black said in a statement, “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold." He added, “I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

But, while on the red carpet of the premiere for his new movie Borderlands, Black told Variety, "We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime. And we’ll be back.”

The comments in question took place at a Tenacious D show in Australia where Gass was being given a birthday cake to mark the special day. When asked if he had any special wish, the comedic musician responded, "Don't miss Trump next time." Black had stated in the aftermath that he had been "blindsided" by the comment and made it clear in his statement cancelling their tour that he didn't condone hate speech or political violence.

About Tenacious D's Future

With Black clarifying that the band does intend to return, he went on to tell Variety that he had been in touch with Gass since the tour cancelation. "We're friends, that hasn't changed," said the actor-musician-comedian. "These things take time sometimes. And we'll be back when it feels right."

Driving home his feelings about his band, Black showed up to the film premiere with his magical guitar pick from Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny. He also told the interviewer, "Look what I wore today. I wore the Pick of Destiny. I love Tenacious D. It's probably my favorite job, if you can call it that. It's a work of art. It's my baby."

The Aftermath Following Kyle Gass' Trump Comment

The outcry came swiftly following Gass' onstage remark. Australian Senator Ralph Babet shared public statement branded for a media release, calling for the deportation of Tenacious D's members and the revocation of their visas.

The Senator called on Primite Minister Anthony Albanese to denounce the band and its members while issuing the aforementioned request to Immigration Minister Giles.

Gass, meanwhile, initially offered a public apology calling his comments "highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake." He continued, "I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused." The actor-musician-comedian was reportedly dropped by his talent agency after making the comment.

However, after the initial backlash, Gass deleted his apology from social media. The reasons as to why Gass would delete the post are all speculative, but his Instagram account shared only two reel posts after taking down the apology. One of them was a "birthday helicopter ride around Sydney Harbour," with Gass making note that it was "hours before the storm" with a winking emoji.

Longtime Tenacious D associate and occasional drummer for the group, Dave Grohl, seemed to throw a nod of support their way over this past weekend, performing a portion of the band's song "Tribute" in between tracks.

As for Black, he's back in the spotlight, kind of, this weekend, as he voices the character Claptrap in the action-comedy film Borderlands, which also stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis. The movie opens Friday (Aug. 9).