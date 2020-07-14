Poison singer Bret Michaels has revealed that he's currently preparing to star in an action-suspense movie called The Music Man. This week, the musician shared a quick video of himself during firearms training for the film.

While exact details about the production are currently unclear, the Poison frontman and reality TV star indicated that the feature would be released as a series via streaming service providers at some point in the future.

On Monday (June 13), Michaels shared a video of himself using a handgun to shoot targets in quick succession — watch it below.

According to the rocker, the exercise was the first part of his practice for the upcoming film. Currently, the movie's waiting for the all-clear from health authorities to start filming.

The clip shows a "fun first day of training," as Michaels is "working with some of the best of the best training with Taran Butler on his first action/suspense streaming series," per the musician's website. Production will officially begin "when CDC guidelines allow" in "early to late fall" of 2020.

Butler's a sport shooter who's appeared on the History Channel's Top Shot and served as a technical advisor for action vehicles such as Black Panther and John Wick: Chapter 2. Michaels and Butler posed with choreographer Tetiana Gaidar and other professional crew in an accompanying photo.

Not that the Poison singer is a complete novice behind the camera. Michaels has experience in television as the star of Rock of Love With Bret Michaels and Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It. He's also appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice 3 and The Masked Singer. But this will be his first action movie.

And that's not all that's on the way from Michaels — he's also got a booking coming out. The description underneath the musician's training video from Monday urges Poison fans to "get ready for Bret's big read audio biographical bookumentary coming this fall as Auto-Scrap-Ography comes alive."

Bret Michaels Trains for Upcoming Action-Suspense Film - July 13, 2020