Bret Michaels Invites Poison Cover Band to Perform With Him

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so cover bands are truly a huge compliment to the acts they're emulating. Bret Michaels is so awestruck by Poison cover band Shot of Poison that he actually invited them to perform onstage with him.

Shot of Poison is comprised of Fret Michaels, B.B. SeVille, Kenny Rockkit and Bobby Dollface, and they were featured on this season of the E! series Clash of the Cover Bands. Last night (Dec. 1), the group were up against a Depeche Mode cover band.

"To my good friends in Shot of Poison, this is your buddy Bret Michaels," the singer said in a video on E!'s Twitter yesterday. "First of all, I want to wish you nothing but the best tonight. I know you're going up against tough competition, but I know you always bring it."

The singer then offered them a unique opportunity.

"This is my gift to you — I just want to say for all your hard work and dedication to making a Poison show look incredible and everything that you do, I want to invite you to join me onstage, alright?"

Unfortunately, Shot of Poison lost the round, but they're still winning otherwise. The invitation from Michaels is to join him on his solo run dubbed the Nothin' But a Good Vibe Tour, where they'll perform "Nothin' But a Good Time" together.

Check out Michaels' video, as well as Shot of Poison's recent performance of "Nothin' But a Good Time" below.

Michaels' tour kicks off Thursday, Dec. 16 in Des Plaines, Ill. In 2022, he'll be hitting the road with Poison, Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for the long-awaited Stadium Tour.

Shot of Poison - 'Nothin' But a Good Time' on Clash of the Cover Bands