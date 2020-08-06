Brian May, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Steve Vai + More Cover Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Here's something to brighten up the downtime: a guitar-led cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" starring Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde and Queen axeman Brian May himself.

The all-star jam was part of Bettencourt's recent AXS TV special, At Home and Social with Nuno Bettencourt and Friends, which aired on the specialty station Monday (Aug. 3). Now, the shred-tastic "Bo-Rhap" instrumental has made its way to YouTube, as Guitar World pointed out. Ready to rock?

Bettencourt, of course, is the lead guitarist of Extreme. Who better to join him on the Queen classic than his fellow Generation Axe members? That's the supergroup that includes the musicians listed above. Even Gen Axe constituent (and Animals as Leaders virtuoso) Tosin Abasi took part.

The musicians aren't joined by May until later on in the song — but the late-in-the-game appearance from the rocker makes sense. In the video, the Queen guitarist drops in to rock the iconic guitar solo he wrote for the tune. He also adds some rhythmic flourishes before that.

The rest of Bettencourt's television special contained additional musical guests in Heart's Nancy Wilson, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Julian Lennon and Gabriela. The show featured "home performances and personal discussions with musicians to their fans, followers and friends across all AXS TV media channels," according to a synopsis from the station, to fill the live music void left by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Watch it below.

Bettencourt, Vai, Malmsteen, Wylde, Abasi + May, "Bohemian Rhapsody"