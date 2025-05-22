Bury Tomorrow Name the Metalcore Trends That Aged Poorly

Do you remember all those metalcore trends that have aged pretty poorly? Bury Tomorrow certainly do! They were there, they were guilty and now they're here to remind you all about it.

But first...

What You Need to Know About Bury Tomorrow

From: Southampton, Hampshire, England

First Album: Portraits (2009)

New Album: Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience

Formed nearly 20 years ago in 2006, Bury Tomorrow's ascent to dominance came at just the right time as the U.S. passed the metalcore torch to the U.K. to carry through the 2010s. And to kick off the 2020s, the group hit No. 10 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart with Cannibal, their highest placing release to date. Elsewhere, on their native Rock and Metal Albums Chart, Bury Tomorrow have racked up three No. 1s and a pair of No. 2s.

The impressive run continues with Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience, the metalcore stalwarts' eighth LP.

"To haunt is to revisit or recur persistently to the consciousness of someone or something,” explains guitarist Kristan Dawson. "There’s beauty in that commitment somewhat. In a world full of distraction, discourse, instancy and demand, patience seems hard to attain. In patience there is peace, one thing society is short of. The title serves as a call of reflection, relying on the present moment, remembering what truly matters. I think the notion of patience being haunting is quite a contrast and that's certainly reflective of the album musically."

Get a taste and check out "Villain Arc" below.

Bury Tomorrow, "Villain Arc" Music Video

While Bury Tomorrow's future continues to look brighter, here, we're actually going to go back in time to where it all began — with poorly-aged scene tropes!

Get ready for some mega-cringe nostalgia!

Bury Tomorrow Name the Metalcore Trends That Aged Badly

Bury Tomorrow have been part of this genre long enough to wear some of those trends loud and proud — and we've earned the right to look back, laugh and reflect on just how far the scene has come.

These are some of the most gloriously bad trends that, for better or worse, shaped a generation.

1.⁠ ⁠Crabcore

At some point around 2010, every band on a festival stage looked like they were trying to squat their bodyweight while playing open breakdowns.

It was powerful and weirdly absurd. It was everywhere.

Crabcore wasn’t just a stance — it was a lifestyle. Legs wide, knees bent, guitar down by the ankles. Looking back, it was part workout, part ritual and full cringe (but in the best way). Try doing that night after night on tour and you’ll need a chiropractor on the rider.

Just to note, yes, there was a period of time when Bury Tomorrow did this.

2.⁠ ⁠Flat-Ironed Fringes and Spray-Painted Jeans

The fashion was… something. Deep V-necks, impossibly tight jeans, studded belts and that one hairstyle every scene kid had — jet black, aggressively straightened, fringe covering one eye.

Some of us still have the straighteners …yes, I do.

3.⁠ ⁠Breakdown or Die Trying

Early metalcore took the breakdown and turned it into a religion. Songs weren’t complete without at least two neck-snapping slowdowns, complete with pick scrapes, dissonant chords and someone yelling “GO!” like they were starting a riot.

Breakdown placement became a science — and sometimes a competition. These days, breakdowns still hit hard, but they serve the song, not just the pit.

4.⁠ ⁠The Breakdown Callout Arms Race

There was a golden age when every frontman wanted the definitive breakdown callout.

The goal? To yell something so hard it’d become merch-worthy. “Open this pit!” “This is the end of everything!” “You’ll never make it out alive!”

The cheesier, the better.

I once heard someone yell, "You better call the RAC [Royal Automobile Club] because there’s going to be a breakdown"

Looking back, it was part theatre, part Fight Club. These days, bands still love a good lit moment, Matt Honeycutt [Kublai Khan TX] is the master of pit callouts.

Bury Tomorrow Come Clean

The truth is... we all loved it. The chaos, the fashion, the relentless energy — it built the foundation of modern metalcore.

Without the awkward phases, there’d be no evolution. And for bands like Bury Tomorrow, there’s pride in having grown through it all — surviving not just lineup changes and shifting trends, but also the great crabcore era of 2009.