Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates

Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well.

"You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their social media. "Bush have announced an early 2023 North American headlining tour with support from Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups at select dates."

According to the group, pre-sale and VIP packages will start tomorrow (Dec. 7) with the general public on-sale set to follow this Friday (Feb. 9). You can get your tickets here.

The run comes in support of Bush's The Art of Survival album, which features the Top 10 single "More Than Machines" and the follow-up "Heavy Is the Ocean." The album is currently available at this location.

And as stated, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups will be playing select dates on the tour. Cantrell is promoting his 2021 solo effort, Brighten. while Candlebox last released Wolves in 2021 as well. Silversun Pickups most recent release was Physical Thrills, that arrived back in August of this year.

Bush 2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 28 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort (feat. Jerry Cantrell)

Jan. 29 - Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium (feat. Jerry Cantrell)

Feb. 01 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Feb. 03 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Feb. 04 - Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore Auditorium

Feb. 06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 07 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Feb. 09 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

Feb. 10 - Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park

Feb. 11 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ The Vine @ del Lago Casino Resort

Feb. 14 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (feat. Candlebox)

Feb. 15 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem (feat. Candlebox)

Feb. 17 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ocean Casino Resort (feat. Candlebox)

Feb. 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom (feat. Candlebox)

Feb. 20 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace

Feb. 24 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ FireKeepers Casino

Feb. 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed (feat. Silversun Pickups)

Feb. 26 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant