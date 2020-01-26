...And the Grammy goes to Cage the Elephant. It was stiff competition for the Best Rock Album Grammy, but Cage the Elephant have emerged victorious for their album Social Cues.

The band got emotional in accepting their Grammy. Singer Matt Shultz thanked the band's families as well as his bandmates, whom he called his "brothers." "This is one of the hardest years we've been through as a band, and it's just so incredibly touching that we were able to take so many negative things that happened to each of us and turn it into such a positive thing," stated the singer.

His brother, guitarist Brad Shultz added, "God is love and love is alive and for anyone who is going through anything struggling out there, don't give up hope. This year was the highest level of teen suicide that our country has seen and I just want to say that love is alive and love will remain forever."

The category also included the highly praised Bring Me the Horizon album Amo, The Cranberries' final album In the End and two solid efforts from the multi-nominated Grammy newcomers I Prevail and Rival Sons, with Trauma and Feral Roots respectively.

2020 Best Rock Album Grammy Nominations

Bring Me the Horizon – Amo

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

The Cranberries – In the End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Watch Cage the Elephant's acceptance and thank you's below:

