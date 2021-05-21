Jane’s Addiction, Cage the Elephant, Counting Crows Headline BeachLife 2021

Festival season is upon us, and Southern California's BeachLife Festival has a fun three-day event planned for music fans in the region. The 2021 fest in Redondo Beach, Calif., has just announced Jane's Addiction, Cage the Elephant and Counting Crows as headliners.

Ziggy and Stephen Marley round out the headlining acts for the Sept. 10-12 festival that also features The Revivalists, Silversun Pickups, Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett, Larkin Poe, Fits and the Tantrums, Men at Work, The Wallflowers, Sugar Ray, Save Ferris and The English Beat and Cam among its scheduled artists.

See the complete lineup toward the bottom of this post.

Something unique to BeachLife 2021 is a performance area called "The Speakeasy," where rockers including veteran punk musicians will deliver acoustic sets throughout the weekend. Pennywise's Jim Lindberg, Authority Zero's Jason DeVore and Strung Out's Jason Cruz are all due to take part.

"The Speakeasy is going to be the badlands section of the festival where fans can hang out with a bunch of salty punk rockers and legendary surfers and skaters like Tom Curren and Steve Caballero playing acoustic sets and talking story," Lindberg explains to Billboard. "There will also be an insane art show provided by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes featuring artwork from the festival's musicians and local artists. If you're looking for the edgier side of the festival — on the down low — the Speakeasy will be the place you want to be!"

Get tickets and more info at beachlifefestival.com.

BeachLife Festival 2021 Lineup

