California governor Gavin Newsom has added to the prediction that concerts are unlikely to return until 2021. During a press conference, Newsom said mass gatherings would be “negligible at best” until the population has herd immunity and a vaccine is widely available.

Public health expert Zeke Emanuel made headlines after claiming fall 2021 would be the earliest we could expect concerts to come back. "Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they're going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that's a plausible possibility,” Emanuel claimed. “I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we're talking fall 2021 at the earliest."

The news broke the hearts of music fans nationwide, but it may simply become the new normal, as a coronavirus vaccine isn’t expected until spring 2021, at the earliest.

"The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine,” says Newsom. “So large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers, all together across every conceivable difference, health and otherwise, is not in the cards based upon our current guidelines and current expectations." [via Blabbermouth]

Many bands have rescheduled their postponed tour dates for late 2020 and early 2021, but it’s possible that another mass of concert cancelations may come, especially if public health experts recommend further social distancing measures.