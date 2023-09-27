We Definitely Found the Most Unhinged Breakdown Callout EVER

We definitely just found the most unhinged breakdown callout ever and it comes courtesy of Carson Pace, vocalist for Atlanta, Georgia mathcore risers The Callous Daoboys.

The band has a new EP, God Smiles Upon the Callous Daoboys, coming out on Oct. 20 and they just played at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama on Sept. 24, which is where this outrageous callout was uttered.

While playing the set-closer "A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops," taken from The Callous Daoboys' 2022 sophomore album Celebrity Therapist, Pace shouts out, "I want you to find somebody with a dick and give them the cheapest vasectomy in town — right now!"

We warned you it was unhinged.

It gets even better because, as one X user pointed out, "Saying this in a Cinnamaroll shirt is crazy." This is in reference to Pace's faded yellow T-shirt bearing a depiction of the popular character by Sanrio, the same Japanese company that created the Hello Kitty brand and iconography.

Watch the video clip below and enjoy a big ol' hearty laugh.

READ MORE: The Most Outrageous Breakdown Callouts Ever - Watch

Watch the music video for "Waco Jesus" off the forthcoming God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys EP below and view the artwork and track listing, as well as The Callous Daoboys' Furnace Fest setlist, further down the page. Pre-order the EP here.

Callous Daoboys, "Waco Jesus" Music Video

Callous Daoboys, God Smiles Upon the Callous Daoboys EP Artwork + Track Listing

The Callous Daoboys MNRK Heavy / Modern Static Records loading...

1. "Pushing The Pink Envelope"

2. "Waco Jesus"

3. "Designer Shroud Of Turin" (Feat. pulses.)

The Callous Daoboys Setlist — Furnace Fest 2023 (via setlist.fm)

01. "Star Baby"

02. "Waco Jesus" (Live debut)

03. "What Is Delicious? Who Swarms?"

04. "Fake Dinosaur Bones"

05. "Blackberry DeLorean"

06. "A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops