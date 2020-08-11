Metalcore Vocalist Goes Viral With Spicy Cardi B ‘Hey There Delilah’ Tweet

If you're standing up, you may want to have a seat — there's a lot to unpack from this tweet stemming from Carson Pace, singer for metalcore group Callous Daoboys, which went completely viral once it was shared by rapper and Internet celebrity Cardi B.

First off, you're going to need to familiarize yourself with the vernacular up ahead. For those living in a hermitically sealed bubble devoid of debaucherous pop culture acronyms (or just don't care about the latest mainstream rap singles), "WAP" stands for "wet ass pussy" and is the title of a brand new song by Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) with over 17 million streams on Spotify and nearly 69 million plays on YouTube (at press time) after being released on Aug. 7.

With context now established, let's break down what happened.

On Aug. 9, Pace sent out a tweet playing off The Plain White T's 2005 smash hit "Hey There Delilah," which has been turned into a meme where jokesters swap the original lyrics with a playful second lines. In an effort to combine light-spirited power pop with the titillating content of "WAP," the vocalist tweeted, "Hey there Delilah heard you got that wet ass pussy," as seen below.

But wait, there's more!

Cardi B not only quote tweeted Pace once...

...but twice.

And Pace was stunned.

The surge in popularity has certainly been beneficial for Callous Daoboys, who attributed the viral moment to an increase in recent merchandise sales.

Even venerated music outlet Billboard wasn't immune to catching wind of the viral moment, leading Pace to declare, "This is the weirdest thing to ever happen to me."

As is often the case, life is a balance of ups and downs and, for Pace, the down moment occurred on the very same day — he lost his job. If you've got some disposable cash, you can kick a few dollars his way if you're so inclined, as outlined below. After all, comedy is an art and all artists deserve some financial gain for their work.

The Callous Daoboys latest album, Die On Mars, is available here, and you can check out the Atlanta metalcore group's music video for "Fake Dinosaur Bones" below.

Callous Daoboys - "Fake Dinosaur Bones" Music Video