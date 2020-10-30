Carcass’ Jeff Walker: My 10 Favorite Bands Inspired by Carcass

Carcass are among the most influential bands in extreme metal, from the sloppy goregrind savagery of their earliest releases, to the methodical, heart-palpitating finesse of Necroticism to Heartwork's genre-expanding melodic fury. Over the years, many have tried to imitate the iconic U.K. pioneers, so we invited bassist and vocalist Jeff Walker to round up his 10 Favorite Bands Inspired By Carcass.

This year, the legendary group was set to release a new album, their first since leveling the world with their 2013 comeback record, Surgical Steel, but the coronavirus pandemic dashed their plans and the same can be said for countless other bands.

As a consolation, however, Carcass have rewarded fans for their undying patience and unleaded the four-track Despicable EP, which is out now on Nuclear Blast. And if those four songs just can't scratch that ever-festering itch, well, maybe these 10 other bands can help alleviate your insatiable appetite for gnash 'n' grind death metal.

Paging Dr. Walker... Dr. Walker to the operating theatre...

