The legendary Carcass have finally unveiled the details to Torn Arteries, the long-awaited new album that will serve as the successor to 2013's comeback effort, Surgical Steel. A new song, "Kelly's Meat Emporium" has also been released.

Torn Arteries, Carcass' seventh full length record, will be out on Sept. 17 on Nuclear Blast Records and was originally intended to be released last year, but those plans were derailed by the pandemic. Instead, the band issued a four-song EP, Despicable, to tide fans over and one of those tracks, "Under the Scalpel Blade," will also appear on the forthcoming release.

The group, who is largely credited with inventing the goregrind genre and later helped popularize melodic death metal, was venerated for their ability to seamlessly merge sounds from across their catalog on Surgical Steel, a tradition which has been executed masterfully on "Kelly's Meat Emporium" as well.

Winding melodies, eager and snarling riffs, perfectly timed blast beats and even some rock moments present on the divisive Swansong album all coalesce on this latest single.

Listen to "Kelly's Meat Emporium" below and view the Torn Arteries artwork and complete track listing further down the page. To pre-order Carcass' new album, head here.

"I think as our seventh album, it does stand out from the others both sonically and stylistically," commented bassist and vocalist Jeff Walker. "You can definitely tell that it’s Carcass; when you drop that needle on the vinyl, when you hear that guitar tone, you can tell it’s Bill Steer, but each album is always a product of its time."

"The working title for Kelly’s was originally 'Stock Carcass,'" Walker continued. "We knew that one was a real meat and potatoes track for the album."

Carcass, "Kelly's Meat Emporium"

Carcass, Torn Arteries Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "Torn Arteries"

02. "Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1)"

03. "Eleanor Rigor Mortis"

04. "Under the Scalpel Blade"

05. "The Devil Rides Out"

06. "Flesh Ripping Sonic Torment Limited"

07. "Kelly’s Meat Emporium"

08. "In God We Trust"

09. "Wake Up and Smell the Carcass / Caveat Emptor"

10. "The Scythe’s Remorseless Swing"