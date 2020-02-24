Carcass have revealed a release date for their upcoming album.

It will be the English extreme metal band's first full-length effort since the comprehensively edgy Surgical Steel emerged in 2013. That album was the group's initial studio foray following a 2007 reunion. An EP of Surgical Steel outtakes called Surgical Remission/Surplus Steel arrived in 2014.

Last year, a fresh Carcass cut called "Under the Scalpel Blade" graced headbangers' eardrums. Naturally, that caused listeners to anticipate more material from the act led by lead vocalist/bassist Jeff Walker and guitarist Bill Steer. This week, the band announced the exact day that their next collection would appear.

"New album? August 7th," Carcass relayed via their official Facebook page on Sunday (Feb. 23) without sharing any further details. View the message down toward the bottom of this post.

"Under the Scalpel Blade" was a quintessential slab of Carcass, disgustingly groovy and obsessively gory. Around the time that it cropped up, band members offered some insight into how a new Carcass album would sound.

"All I would say is there has to be small stylistic elements that haven't appeared on Carcass records before," Steer explained. "We're going to be walking the tightrope of sounding like the band Carcass and bringing in new elements. There's nothing valid to say if we're going to do a retread…what's the point?"

"Under the Scalpel Blade" will likely appear on the new album. Expected to release the imminent effort is Nuclear Blast, the same label that issued Surgical Steel. Click here to see upcoming Carcass tour dates.