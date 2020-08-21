England's practitioners of gore, Carcass, may not be releasing the album they vowed would be out this summer, but they're making up for it with the forthcoming Despicable EP. They've just debuted the vicious new single, "The Living Death at the Manchester Morgue," too.

This new track joins the 2019 single "Under the Scalpel Blade" as one of the four tracks on the EP, which will be out on Oct. 30 later this year on Nuclear Blast. "The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue" possesses all the familiar qualities fans have come to love from the ever-evolving group — sinewy, harmonized melodies, chunky grooves and nimble solos.

Listen to "The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue" below and view the EP artwork and complete track listing as well.

The prospect of at least a slice of new music from Carcass, who have not released a new album since their 2013 comeback record, Surgical Steel, is a consolation prize amid a murky 2020, which has been bogged down by delayed releases. The band had intentions on issuing Torn Arteries this month (August), but elected to push the album indefinitely.

"Well there's no way our new album is gonna get released in August now, what with the ongoing pandemic, CD & vinyl manufacturers have closed and label distribution has been put on hold for the foreseeable future," wrote Carcass in a statement in April.

"There's more pressing things to be concerned with right now, correct? Bunker down, look after yourselves, let's see the next few months through and we'll get the album released as soon as there's some kind of return to 'normality,' added the band.

Carcass, "The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue"

Carcass, Despicable EP Artwork + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue"

02. "The Long And Winding Bier Road"

03. "Under The Scalpel Blade" (album version)

04. "Slaughtered In Soho"